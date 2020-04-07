Rainn Wilson Launches New Interview Series ‘Hey, Human’

Rainn Wilson is helping people connect during the COVID-19 crisis.

The star of “The Office” has launched a new web series called “Hey, Human”, hosted by SoulPancake, in which he sits down to interview celebs and strangers to bring everyone a “daily dose of community and inspiration.”

“If this crisis has taught us anything it’s that we’re all human beings sharing a struggle as well as a planet,” Wilson explains. “’Hey, Human’ is about humans connecting with (sometimes random) humans about our shared humanity in inhumane times. Let’s talk. Connect. Uplift each other. Get deep occasionally and share a laugh too! Also, I mean what else are you going to do?

The series kicked off with an “Office” reunion featuring co-star Angela Kinsey.

Other guests have included Finneas O’Connell, Noah Cyrus and Justin Baldoni, as well as viewers plucked right out of the audience.