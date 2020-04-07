Sofia Vergara, Ellen DeGeneres And More Tweet Thanks To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 On #WorldHealthDay

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are coming together to celebrate the healthcare workers on the coronavirus frontlines on #WorldHeathDay.

By using special hashtags on the social media platform, users are able to give a virtual round of applause, rather than risk social distancing, to those sacrificing their health to take care of those in need.

The Twitterverse can access the exclusive emojis by using the hashtag #HealthyAtHome, #StayHome and #WorldHealthDay.

Tweet some 👏 for all the amazing healthcare workers around the world. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #WorldHealthDay — Twitter (@Twitter) April 7, 2020

Along with most of the world, celebrities are getting in on the action too.

RELATED: Dana White Vows To Hold UFC Fights Every Week On ‘Private Island’ Due To Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres shared, “It’s World Health Day and I could not think of a better day to thank the brave healthcare workers on the frontline of this. Who do you wanna thank?”

It’s World Health Day and I could not think of a better day to thank the brave healthcare workers on the frontline of this. Who do you wanna thank? https://t.co/30pSe3XHsp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 7, 2020

“Modern Family” alum Sofia Vergara wrote: “To the amazing doctors, nurses and medical staff who are putting their lives on the line every single day, thank you 🙏🏽 #ThankYouHealthCareHeroes”

To the amazing doctors, nurses and medical staff who are putting their lives on the line every single day, thank you 🙏🏽 #ThankYouHealthCareHeroes https://t.co/ndb6Jy62UO — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) April 7, 2020

RELATED: British PM Boris Johnson In Intensive Care Due To Coronavirus Symptoms, Royal Family Send Their Well-Wishes

Check out some of the other tweets:

Today, on #WorldHealthDay, The Queen has sent a message to healthcare professionals across the Commonwealth and around the world, on behalf of The Royal Family. 🌍🏥 pic.twitter.com/AL2N08qnjE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2020

Brothers and Sisters make yourself known if your a health worker? LG x #worldhealthday https://t.co/jhRLJHsEet — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 7, 2020

healthcares workers where u at? clap for em 👏👏👏 https://t.co/nTP9gqis5x — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 7, 2020

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 sending my insurmountable gratitude to all healthcare workers and first responders around the world. We appreciate you so much!! ❤️❤️❤️ Please show yourself and tweet me so we can all celebrate you! https://t.co/c6CcAbjgci — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 7, 2020

It’s World Health Day, so let’s honor those health care workers on the frontlines who are true heroes.

Tell me your story or tag a health care worker you know so we can thank them for all for their bravery and selflessness.👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/6SeYH6hJzp — Shakira (@shakira) April 7, 2020

Here's to all the healthcare workers 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Make yourself known in the replies, and thank you for all that you do ❤️ #WorldHealthDay https://t.co/JNtAS6lndR — samsmith (@samsmith) April 7, 2020

So much gratitude 🙏 to the heroes keeping us safe and healthy. If you're on the frontlines, share your stories with me so we can all say THANK YOU on #WorldHealthDay https://t.co/BnYsxbWFtU — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) April 7, 2020

Me sumo al aplauso mundial para todos los sanitarios que se exponen y luchan por nuestra salud. #DíaMundialDeLaSalud

👏👏👏👏 I join to the world's applause for all the medical staff, who fight for our health. #WorldHealthDay

👏👏👏👏@TwitterEspana @Twitter pic.twitter.com/nNNcJad1Is — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) April 7, 2020

Shout out to all the healthcare workers in NOLA and the rest of the world. Share your stories so we can all say THANK YOU to the real heroes #WorldHealthDay https://t.co/kqTACmF2Bm — Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) April 7, 2020

Thanking my brother, his emergency medicine entire staff, my cousins and every single person on the front lines of our healthcare system serving us everyday. Thank you! Bless you. #staysafe #stayhealthy #WorldHealthDay https://t.co/HsqZe7c1Qq — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) April 7, 2020

Our sincerest thank you to all those working tirelessly to keep everybody safe ❤️ Let's all spread the love. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#WorldHealthDay https://t.co/M2LCQyIYUU — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) April 7, 2020