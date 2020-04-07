Sofia Vergara, Ellen DeGeneres And More Tweet Thanks To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 On #WorldHealthDay

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are coming together to celebrate the healthcare workers on the coronavirus frontlines on #WorldHeathDay.
By using special hashtags on the social media platform, users are able to give a virtual round of applause, rather than risk social distancing, to those sacrificing their health to take care of those in need.
The Twitterverse can access the exclusive emojis by using the hashtag #HealthyAtHome, #StayHome and #WorldHealthDay.
Along with most of the world, celebrities are getting in on the action too.
Ellen DeGeneres shared, “It’s World Health Day and I could not think of a better day to thank the brave healthcare workers on the frontline of this. Who do you wanna thank?”
“Modern Family” alum Sofia Vergara wrote: “To the amazing doctors, nurses and medical staff who are putting their lives on the line every single day, thank you 🙏🏽 #ThankYouHealthCareHeroes”
Check out some of the other tweets: