Live-Action ‘Cats’ Fabled ‘Butthole Cut’ May Actually Exist

New information further suggests the fabled “butthole cut” of “Cats” really exists.

For the uninitiated, there are rumours indicating that one version of the live-action “Cats” film had fur placement on the characters that looked a lot like a cat’s pooper-shooter. A new report from The Daily Beast adds further weight to this stinky rumour.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Live-Tweets ‘Cats’ While High To Everyone’s Delight

A visual-effects artist on the film, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, noticed the hiccup while reviewing the edits.

“We paused it,” the source said. “We went to call our supervisor, and we’re like, ‘There’s a f**king a**hole in there! There [are] buttholes!’ It wasn’t prominent, but you saw it.”

RELATED: Judi Dench Hasn’t Seen ‘Cats’ But Is Thrilled By Her Razzie Nomination

“You [were] just like, ‘What the hell is that?.. There’s a f**king butthole in there.’ It wasn’t in your face — but at the same time, too, if you’re looking, you’ll see it,” the artist assured.

The source accused director Tom Hooper of terribly micromanaging the film’s CGI team. Hooper was reportedly described as “disrespectful,” “demeaning” and “horrible,” allegedly forcing the effects team to fully render each sequence before approval.