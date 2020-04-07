Twitter Sidetracked By PM Justin Trudeau Saying The Word ‘Moistly’ During His Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been praised for the way he has been handling the current COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, though the press got sidetracked by one specific word during his daily press briefing.

Trudeau addressed Canada on Tuesday to share the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak, but Twitter got sidetracked by the Prime Minister using the word “moistly” while talking about protective masks.

“It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking… moistly on them,” he said before adding, “What a terrible image.”

As a result, many American media outlets picked up the story.

Meanwhile, Twitter is trending with the hashtag #speakingmoistly following the humorous moment during these challenging times.

Speak moistly and carry a 2m stick. — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) April 7, 2020

Masks prevent you from “speaking moistly on them” is the image none of us needed. pic.twitter.com/7AsukeVCjg — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) April 7, 2020

“People speaking moistly at you…ugh what a terrible image..” –@JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/a84WaEXlaf — Sarain Fox (@sarainfox) April 7, 2020

Speaking moistly is the opposite of ASMR — Scott Cameron (@twitscotty) April 7, 2020

speak moistly to me — perfect butt dial (@RebeccaTee) April 7, 2020

Our prime minister said “speaking moistly” on national television I want this pandemic OVER — 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑰𝑨 𝑻𝑺𝑨𝑵𝑮 (@liviatsang) April 7, 2020