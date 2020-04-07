Twitter Sidetracked By PM Justin Trudeau Saying The Word ‘Moistly’ Instead Of ‘Mostly’ During His Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been praised for the way he has been handling the current COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, though the press got sidetracked by a slip of the tongue during his daily press briefing.
Trudeau addressed Canada on Tuesday to share the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak, but Twitter got sidetracked by the Prime Minister mistakenly uttering “moistly” instead of “mostly” while talking about protective masks.
“It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking… moistly on them,” he said before adding, “What a terrible image.”
Following the flub, many American media outlets picked up the story.
Meanwhile, Twitter is trending with the hashtag #speakingmoistly following the humorous moment during these dark times.
