Stephen Colbert Impresses Chance The Rapper With His Rap Skills

Call him Stephen the Rapper.

On Monday night’s “The Late Show” on Global, Stephen Colbert welcomed remote guest Chance the Rapper to talk “Punk’d”, self-isolation and more.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chance hasn’t been able to visit his grandmother, though that hasn’t stopped her sending him “crazy Christian memes” constantly.

Colbert then said he recalled how much Chance’s grandmother meant to him from the lyrics of his song “Sunday Candy”.

In fact, Colbert actually sang a few verses from the song featured on Chance’s album Surf with collaborator Donnie Trumpet.

“How do you know the lyrics better than me right now?” Chance remarked.

Also during their interview, Colbert and Chance got spiritual, sharing some of their favourite Bible verses to give people inspiration in tough times.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.