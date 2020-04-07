Chris Lane Teams Up With Gryffin For New EDM Track ‘Hold You Tonight’

Country singer Chris Lane has entered the EDM world.

The “Big, Big Plans” hitmaker teamed up with American DJ Gryffin for a new crossover collaboration, “Hold You Tonight”.

Co-written by Gryffin and Lane, along with Andrew Haas, Ian Franzino, John Ryan, James Newman and Ernest K Smith, the new track features a classic country sound while blending dance-thumping beats.

Along with the release of “Hold You Tonight”, Lane announced he and wife Lauren Bushnell will be crashing Gryffin and his wife’s two year anniversary celebration with a special Instagram Live tonight at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

“It’s a very special one for me,” says Gryffin of the new song. “It marks my two year anniversary to my incredible wife @stephggriffith who is my everything and my muse in life. This upcoming record is dedicated to her and the incredible, beautiful woman that she is.”

The pair also released the music video, which features candid behind-the-scenes footage of life on the road, in the studio, and with their wives.