Colton Underwood Says He Has Fully Recovered From Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is out of the woods.

After testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the “Bachelor” star announced in a new Instagram post that he has “made a full recovery.”

The 28-year-old also thanked girlfriend Cassie Randolph for her support through the ordeal.

“I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me,” Underwood said. “Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart.”

Underwood also said he is now working with medical professionals so that he can do everything he can to support the fight against the virus.