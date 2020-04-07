Colton Underwood Says He Has Fully Recovered From Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is out of the woods.
After testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the “Bachelor” star announced in a new Instagram post that he has “made a full recovery.”
RELATED: Colton Underwood Updates Fans On COVID-19 Battle: Trying To ‘Stay Positive’
The 28-year-old also thanked girlfriend Cassie Randolph for her support through the ordeal.
“I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me,” Underwood said. “Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart.”
View this post on Instagram
I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together. I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well. I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus. I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family.
RELATED: Colton Underwood Gives Update On COVID-19 Diagnosis, Details New Memoir ‘The First Time’: ‘I’m Finally Fully Back To Myself’
Underwood also said he is now working with medical professionals so that he can do everything he can to support the fight against the virus.