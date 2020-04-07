Lady Gaga Calls For Tech Developers To Tackle COVID-19: ‘Now Is The Time To Fight Back’

Lady Gaga is calling on tech developers to raise arms against the novel coronavirus.

Gaga issued her #CallForCode on Tuesday, in association with the 2020 IBM Call for Code Global Challenge.

What do developers have in common with @ladygaga? You can both rock a keyboard and give back. Join the @IBM 2020 #CallforCode Global Challenge and donate to @WHO. Together, we can fight #COVID19. https://t.co/chM0DQWEqO pic.twitter.com/6ZuxnzBhQy — IBM Developer (@IBMDeveloper) April 7, 2020

“To all of the developers, problem solvers, innovators, we need you right now during COVID-19 more than ever — your time, your talent — to use technology and data to change the world before the world changes us, even though it already has,” Gaga said in the video.

“Now is the time to fight back against this coronavirus, to use open source technology, to solve problems at scale, and to save lives,” she added. “A great technology solution can span the globe and help so many others. I know you know this. I know this is why you do what you do.”

The first three COVID-19 solutions will be picked on May 5. The deployment will begin on May 15. IBM has pledged $25 million to develop new ideas.