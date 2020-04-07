Stevie Nicks Says ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ Was Inspired By A ‘White Wing Dove’

Stevie Nicks is going viral with a story about the origins of her hit song “Edge of Seventeen”.

Nicks recently revealed the origin story of the single from her debut studio album, Bella Donna. Needless to say, the story captured the imagination of fans online.

“In 1980 I was flying home from Phoenix, Arizona and I was handed a menu that said, ‘The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh,” she wrote. “She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her.'”

“As you well know, I was very taken with that whole picture and went on to write ‘Edge of Seventeen’,” Nicks continued.

It was this menu that inspired the former Fleetwood Mac musician to write “Edge of Seventeen”. What is truly remarkable, however, is the roundabout moment she experienced decades later.

“But over the last 40 years I can honestly say, I have never heard a dove sing — until now,” Nicks added. “Several days ago, outside my room, I started to hear the sound of a bird singing the same thing over and over. One little Ahhh — and then three OOH’s — over and over again.”

“I thought it was an owl, but a friend said, ‘No, that’s a dove!’ I started to cry. This dove had come here to watch over me,” she exclaimed. “So we filmed her singing her song and I am sending her out to you.”

“Edge of Seventeen” was released in February 1982 and contributed to the chart-topping success of her debut solo album.