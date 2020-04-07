Lele Pons Crashes Through Glass Door Mid-Dance

Lele Pons knows a thing or two about viral videos.

The Internet celebrity first made her name on Vine, before successfully transitioning to YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Pons has successfully made the move to music, television and film, but she has not forgotten about her Internet roots.

Still learning how to do these TikToks dances😩🥴💔 (wait for it) pic.twitter.com/eAbAsWtYHa — Lele Pons (@lelepons) April 7, 2020

Pons shows off her wicked dance moves in a new 13-second TikTok. Sharing the video on Twitter, Pons bumps to “Culo” by Jose De Las Heras and Ghetto Flow before suddenly crashing into a “glass” door.

Chances are that was not real glass Pons shattered, but it offers a surprising twist nonetheless. The Twitter version of the video has generated more than 640,000 views in less than 14 hours.