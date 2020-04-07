Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Quarantine Wardrobe Consists Of Elizabeth Taylor’s Caftans

Naomi Campbell is keeping things stylish during her coronavirus quarantine.

The supermodel, 49, chatted with InStyle magazine, over the phone of course, about her self-isolation wardrobe and her new series “Making The Cut”.

“I’m in the most practical clothes I could ever wear — T-shirts, sweats. It’s Adidas, it’s workout clothes, and the shoes are sneakers and slippers,” she revealed.

Adding that at nighttime she gets fancy, “Then at night, to give a little change, I wear caftans. I’ve got some really great ones. I’ve got some I bought from Elizabeth Taylor’s auctions, so I have some of hers.”

But during the day, while wearing her Adidas and t-shirts, Campbell suggests catching up with “Making The Cut” – Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new design reality competition series where Campbell serves as a judge.

“It’s giving hope and opportunities to many. There are many people out there who are probably going to look at it and say, ‘I could be on the next one,’ and that’s what it’s about. We want those people, worldwide. There are some amazing young, gifted designers out there who just don’t have the platform, or are able to get the connections that they need to get out there. This show gives that opportunity,” she explained, adding, “On keeping it real on reality TV: “What you see is who I am. It’s not a poker face [when I’m looking at the designs], it’s just the way I’m looking and observing. I want to see as much as I can, to know if they are living up to the criteria of what they’ve been asked to do.” I’m not looking for perfection, because they’re there to learn. I’m just looking for whether they’re trying to improve themselves.”

But despite it all, Campbell urges everyone to stay positive during the pandemic, “We have to stay in the light. We have to. To keep each other up every day. I cried today. I cried when I saw the ship, [USNS Comfort]. I went up to the roof and filmed it. Just the way it was entering, it was very emotional. It’s sober but emotional at the same time. I just found myself crying.”

“Making The Cut” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.