First Look At Intimate Documentary ‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind’

The life of Hollywood legend Natalie Wood will be celebrated in a new HBO documentary produced by her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner.

While Wood’s story is often overshadowed by her accidental death at age 43, “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” looks at her extraordinary acting career, which included such classics as “West Side Story”, “Splendor in the Grass” and “Rebel Without a Cause”

“Guided by her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, as well as her extensive circle of family and close friends, the film intimately explores Wood’s personal life and illustrious career that spanned nearly five decades,” notes HBO’s release. “The film chronicles her triumphs and challenges, featuring previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries and letters, as well as interviews with those that knew her best.”

Offering their remembrances of Wood are her widower Robert Wagner along with such stars as Robert Redford, Elliott Gould, Mia Farrow and others.

“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” premieres on Tuesday, May 5.