KISS Fans Wish Paul Stanley’s Dad A Happy 100th Birthday

Today is a big day for Paul Stanley and his family.

The vocalist and rhythm guitarist for KISS celebrated his dad William Eisen’s milestone 100th birthday on Monday.

MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY! He Is An AWESOME Man And I Am So Proud To Be His Son. We Can’t Be Together Since It’s Not Safe. I Love Him Dearly And Am Asking EVERYONE PLEASE WISH HIM HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON THIS MILESTONE. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/KCb6u2m0Xy — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) April 7, 2020

“We can’t be together since it’s not safe,” Stanley noted, touching on the novel coronavirus pandemic. “I love him dearly and am asking everyone [to] please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you.”

Fans joined in on the celebration, wishing William a happy birthday on Twitter.

Happy Birthday! A 100 is such a special achievement. Sending tons of warm thoughts from Norway ❤️ — Ståle (@StleKvale) April 7, 2020

Happy Birthday Mr Eisen 🎂 pic.twitter.com/2eQQFiojjA — Liv (@LongLivRock) April 7, 2020

Happy 100th Mr Stanley. What a ride it’s been. pic.twitter.com/aGtJn04nOB — Dave Cusano (@CusanoDave) April 7, 2020

Happy Birthday dad from Judy Chapman Carmi🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/jPJeE46hY2 — Judy Chapman Carmi (@judycarmi621) April 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Mr Eisen example of life and perseverance on better days!Today not being able to be with your family, but soon a beautiful celebration!Cheers, Health, Peace and much Love! Take Care!🎉🎂🎉Your father is an inspiration and example in the father you became dear Paul! pic.twitter.com/AwG9tE03eG — Luciene Souza (@Luciene48982809) April 7, 2020

Ask and you shall receive: Happy birthday, William!