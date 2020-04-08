KISS Fans Wish Paul Stanley’s Dad A Happy 100th Birthday

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

William Eisen, Paul Stanley. Photo: Twitter/Paul Stanley
Today is a big day for Paul Stanley and his family.

The vocalist and rhythm guitarist for KISS celebrated his dad William Eisen’s milestone 100th birthday on Monday.

“We can’t be together since it’s not safe,” Stanley noted, touching on the novel coronavirus pandemic. “I love him dearly and am asking everyone [to] please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you.”

Fans joined in on the celebration, wishing William a happy birthday on Twitter.

Ask and you shall receive: Happy birthday, William!

