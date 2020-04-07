KISS Vocalist Paul Stanley Celebrates Dad’s 100th Birthday

Today is a big day for Paul Stanley and his family.
RELATED: Florence Pugh Sends Sweet Birthday Message To Zach Braff
The co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for KISS celebrated his dad, William Eisen’s, milestone 100th birthday on Monday.
“My dad is 100-years-old today!” he captioned a photo of him and his dad. “He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son.”
“We can’t be together since it’s not safe,” Stanley noted, touching on the novel coronavirus pandemic. “I love him dearly and am asking everyone [to] please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you.”
RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Gets Birthday Wishes From His ‘Avengers’ Family
Ask and you shall receive: Happy Birthday, William!