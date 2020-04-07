KISS Vocalist Paul Stanley Celebrates Dad’s 100th Birthday

Today is a big day for Paul Stanley and his family.

The co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for KISS celebrated his dad, William Eisen’s, milestone 100th birthday on Monday.

MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY! He Is An AWESOME Man And I Am So Proud To Be His Son. We Can’t Be Together Since It’s Not Safe. I Love Him Dearly And Am Asking EVERYONE PLEASE WISH HIM HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON THIS MILESTONE. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/KCb6u2m0Xy — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) April 7, 2020

“My dad is 100-years-old today!” he captioned a photo of him and his dad. “He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son.”

“We can’t be together since it’s not safe,” Stanley noted, touching on the novel coronavirus pandemic. “I love him dearly and am asking everyone [to] please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you.”

Ask and you shall receive: Happy Birthday, William!