Michael Buble And Wife Luisana Lopilato Bicker Adorably While Getting Fit During Self-Quarantine

Kelly and Ryan had better watch their backs, because an entertaining new duo has just emerged to brighten up everyone’s day in the midst of the coronovirus pandemic: Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato.

The B.C.-born crooner and his Argentinian bride took to Facebook Live on Tuesday, which Buble complained is his “least favourite day of the week” because it’s when the couple exercise.

Speaking in both English and Spanish, the pair emphasized the importance of exercise, especially since some countries are poised to ban outdoor activity such as running or walking during the daytime, and served up a routine of exercises that can be done from the confines of one’s home while self-quarantining.

RELATED: Michael Buble Shares Important Message About COVID-19: ‘All You’re Being Asked To Do Is Sit On The Couch’

During the video, Buble gave his wife a demonstration of power-walking — something she’d never heard of before — while revealing he never had the guts to do it in public “because it looks so nerdy.”

As the conversation progressed, Lopilato admitted she’s amazed they haven’t “had a huge fight yet,” leading to a hilarious back-and-forth that ultimately saw Buble confess maybe he’s not the easiest guy to live with.

At that point, fellow Canadian David Foster chimed in to leave a comment. “He’s kind of impossible,” joked Foster of Buble.

RELATED: Michael Buble Reveals Why Coronavirus Crisis Inspired His Return To Social Media

The conversation eventually evolved into a discussion of the couple’s fighting techniques, with Buble admitting he gets “passionate” and “loud” while his wife is more of an “ice queen,” likening her to Keyser Soze from “The Usual Suspects” and accusing her of being “passive-aggressive.”

Finally, at about the 12-minute mark, they get around to their exercise demonstration. You can watch the hilarious video in its entirety above.