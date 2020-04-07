Alessia Cara And H.E.R. Cover Amy Winehouse During Quarantine Livestream

Alessia Cara and H.E.R. are the quarantine duo we didn’t know we needed.
The pair joined forces over an Instagram livestream on Tuesday and covered Amy Winehouse’s version of “Valerie”, bringing some positivity to fans at home stuck inside amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Filmed separately, H.E.R. kicked off the track with an R&B take on the beloved tune before Cara brought in her bluesy vocals.
Both H.E.R. and Cara have been vocal on social media amid the fight against the pandemic.
Going MAD. But let me say thank you to those who are sacrificing so much to help prevent the spread of this virus and the ones in the hospitals risking their lives every day, and those who have donated every piece of equipment and supply they could find, wish it didn’t take something traumatic for people to unite to help others. But We’ll get through this!
The Canadian songstress even joined forces with Save The Children’s COVID-19 initiative #SaveWithStories, providing food and school supplies to the kids in countries affected by the coronavirus.
30 million kids rely on school for food and educational supplies. @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have started a fund called @savewithstories to help make sure schools and community programs have the support they need to keep brains and bellies full. They’re also doing important work to meet the health, education and nutrition needs of kids in other countries impacted by coronavirus. if you can manage a one time $10 donation, please text SAVE to 2022 or if another amount works better for you, visit savethechildren.org/savewithstories 🤍 thank you.