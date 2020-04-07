Alessia Cara And H.E.R. Cover Amy Winehouse During Quarantine Livestream

Alessia Cara and H.E.R. are the quarantine duo we didn’t know we needed.

The pair joined forces over an Instagram livestream on Tuesday and covered Amy Winehouse’s version of “Valerie”, bringing some positivity to fans at home stuck inside amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Alessia Cara and HER singing Amy Winehouse >>> pic.twitter.com/mOBT6725Ip — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) April 7, 2020

Filmed separately, H.E.R. kicked off the track with an R&B take on the beloved tune before Cara brought in her bluesy vocals.

Both H.E.R. and Cara have been vocal on social media amid the fight against the pandemic.

The Canadian songstress even joined forces with Save The Children’s COVID-19 initiative #SaveWithStories, providing food and school supplies to the kids in countries affected by the coronavirus.