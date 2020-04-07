Joel Osteen To Host Virtual Easter Service, Featuring Mariah Carey, Kanye West And Tyler Perry

Joel Osteen’s Texas megachurch has been locked up during the coronavirus pandemic but the evangelist will still be hosting Easter Sunday services virtually — and he’ll be adding some serious star power.

TMZ is reporting that Osteen will welcome special guests Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and Tyler Perry to his Easter service, with the stars joining him remotely.

According to TMZ‘s sources, Carey will perform “a special tribute to medical professionals and first responders putting their lives on the line in the battle against COVID-19,” and will sing her 1993 hit “Hero” via webcam.

Perry is expected to “deliver words of encouragement to the viewers during this trying time,” while West, who joined Osteen’s service in person a few months back, will perform with his choir in Los Angeles — all of whom will be social distancing.

TMZ noted that it wasn’t clear whether the performances would be live or prerecorded.