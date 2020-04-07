Anna Wintour Reveals Son Dr. Charles Shaffer Has Fallen ‘Quite Ill’ After Treating Patients With COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting close to home for Anna Wintour.
The Vogue editor and chief, 70, took to the magazine’s official Instagram to reveal her son, Dr. Charles Shaffer has fallen “quite ill and self-quarantining” after treating patients with the novel coronavirus.
“The most critical aid, of course, is happening on the frontlines,” she told the camera in the clip. “My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and self-quarantining at home. But when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital.”
She added, “I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.”
According to her Instagram, Charles’ wife Elizabeth Shaffer, and their two daughters, Caroline, 3, and Ella Rose, 1, have also been in isolation.
In response to her son’s illness, Wintour and Tom Ford have relaunched the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, which was started following the event of Sept. 11, 2001, is being “repurposed” amid the pandemic.