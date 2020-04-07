The Weeknd Drops New Video For ‘Until I Bleed Out’

The Weeknd is bruised, battered and beaten in his new video for “Until I Bleed Out”, the latest single from his new album After Hours.

In the new video, the Toronto-born rapper is in the midst of a confetti-filled celebration, his face bloody while a bandage covers the bridge of his nose.

In the midst of the festivities, he catches the eye of a woman across the room… just as his eyes flutter and he collapses to the ground in slow motion.

Struggling to get himself up, he’s seen laying on the floor in a pile of colourful confetti.

Is it real? A hallucination? In any case, the video is a continuation of the story that began in his the video for “Heartless” and continued in subsequent videos for “Blinding Lights” and “In Your Eyes”.

The Weeknd also sported the same bloodied-up look when he performed on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. Watch: