97-Year-Old WWII Vet Dancing To Justin Timberlake During Quarantine Will Put A Smile On Your Face

He may be quarantined, but that isn’t preventing 97-year-old Chuck Franzk from getting his groove on.
In a smile-inducing video shared on Instagram, the Second World War veteran nicknamed “Dancing Chuck” opens the door of his Wisconsin home and begins dancing to Justin Timberlake’s 2016 “Trolls” hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling”.
The video of Franzk’s joyful dancing has gone viral, racking up more than 670,000 views since it was first posted on Monday.
Broadcaster Katie Couric was among the many viewers to leave a comment, writing, “I LOVE THIS”.
“Dancing Chuck” also received kudos from no less than Timberlake himself.
“This just made my day,” he wrote in the comments.