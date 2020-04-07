Luke Combs Shares Fans’ Small Victories In Social Media-Fuelled Video For ‘Does To Me’

By Brent Furdyk.

Luke Combs released his new music video for “Does To Me”, his collab with Eric Church, and it’s a touching tribute to his fans and the moments that have meant a lot to them in their lives.

“When we started getting things ready for the ‘Does To Me’ music video, I knew I wanted my fans to be involved, so I had them share things that might not mean a lot to others, but did to them,” reads a tweet at the beginning of the video.

As the song plays, viewers are met with images from his fans’ social media, including the story of a baseball pitcher sidelined by injury, defying doctors’ predictions that he’d never pitch again.

Also included are sweet stories of going to prom with a high-school crush, catching a giant fish on a deep-sea expedition with friends and even something as simple as a family reunion.

Have your heartstrings tugged by watching the video above.

