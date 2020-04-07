Lisa Vanderpump Is ‘Taking Care Of Myself’ In Naughty Instagram Fake-Out Video

Lisa Vanderpump is no slouch when it comes to attracting attention to herself, and the “Vanderpump Rules” star just proved it again with a suggestive video she posted to Instagram.

In the slow-motion video, the 59-year-old former “Real Housewives of New York City” star is seen with her eyes closed and her head tilted back, a look of sheer ecstasy on her face as one of her hands can be seen rubbing… well, something that’s out of the camera’s frame.

As the video shifts from slo-mo to regular speed, Vanderpump’s hand can be seen rubbing furiously. Finally, the camera pans out to reveal she’s been scrubbing the callouses from her foot with a pumice stone.

“Taking care of myself,” she wrote in the caption.

