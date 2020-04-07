Rosie O’Donnell Shares Topless Madonna Story And More In Freewheeling Interview With Howard Stern

Rosie O’Donnell paid a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday, and touched on a lot of topics, ranging from an anecdote about shirtless Madonna hosting a party, paying a visit to Donald Trump’s former henchman Michael Cohen in prison and why she has no interest in ever returning to “The View”.

She began by dropping the names of some of the celebrities she’s been connecting with on Zoom while self-quarantining, revealing she’s been chatting with Meg Ryan, Helen Hunt, Jason Alexander, Matthew Perry, Sean Hayes and Madonna.

Speaking of Madonna, O’Donnell revealed she once attended a New Year’s Eve party that the “Material Girl” singer hosted while topless. However, O’Donnell says that she and Madonna have the kind of relationship that she can tell her to “go put a f**king shirt on.”

O’Donnell also spoke of her longstanding feud with President Donald Trump, which led her to visit his former lawyer/hatchet man Michael Cohen in prison.

In addition, O’Donnell opened up about her recent one-night only revival of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” for charity, revealing she performed the show sans bra.

Finally, she explained why she has no intention of ever returning to “The View”, revealing that “Whoopi [Goldberg] really didn’t like me.”