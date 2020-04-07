John Prine Dead At 73, Legendary Singer-Songwriter Succumbs To Coronavirus

John Prine, the singer-songwriter behind such classics as “Angel From Montgomery”, has passed away at age 73. According to Rolling Stone, Prine’s family has confirmed he died from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.
Prine had returned from a European tour last month and was hospitalized after suffering symptoms and subsequently testing positive for the coronavirus, his wife and manager Fiona Whelan Prine told RS. He was placed in intensive care for 13 days before passing away on Monday.
Prine was in the midst of a creative and commercial comeback two bouts of cancer. In 1998, he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer on the right side of his neck, which required major surgery to remove diseased tissue, in addition to radiation therapy. Then, in 2015, he required surgery to remove cancer from one of his lungs.
After his recovery, he released the 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness, earning some of the best reviews and biggest accolades of his career.
While mainstream success eluded him, Prine’s richly detailed, portrait-like songs were admired by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and became hits for other artists. This was particularly true for “Angel From Montgomery”, which charted for Bonnie Raitt in 1974.
Prine was on hand for the Grammy Awards in February 2020, receiving a lifetime achievement award and duetting with Raitt on “Angel From Montgomery”.
The previous year, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In his speech, reported Rolling Stone, he explained the unique rush of writing a great song.
“I gotta say, there’s no better feeling than having a killer song in your pocket, and you’re the only one in the world who’s heard it,” he said.
After news of Prine’s death was made public, celebrities ranging from Stephen Colbert to Bette Midler shared their sorrow on social media.