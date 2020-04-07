John Prine Dead At 73, Legendary Singer-Songwriter Succumbs To Coronavirus

John Prine, the singer-songwriter behind such classics as “Angel From Montgomery”, has passed away at age 73. According to Rolling Stone, Prine’s family has confirmed he died from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.

Prine had returned from a European tour last month and was hospitalized after suffering symptoms and subsequently testing positive for the coronavirus, his wife and manager Fiona Whelan Prine told RS. He was placed in intensive care for 13 days before passing away on Monday.

Prine was in the midst of a creative and commercial comeback two bouts of cancer. In 1998, he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer on the right side of his neck, which required major surgery to remove diseased tissue, in addition to radiation therapy. Then, in 2015, he required surgery to remove cancer from one of his lungs.

After his recovery, he released the 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness, earning some of the best reviews and biggest accolades of his career.

While mainstream success eluded him, Prine’s richly detailed, portrait-like songs were admired by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and became hits for other artists. This was particularly true for “Angel From Montgomery”, which charted for Bonnie Raitt in 1974.

Prine was on hand for the Grammy Awards in February 2020, receiving a lifetime achievement award and duetting with Raitt on “Angel From Montgomery”.

The previous year, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In his speech, reported Rolling Stone, he explained the unique rush of writing a great song.

“I gotta say, there’s no better feeling than having a killer song in your pocket, and you’re the only one in the world who’s heard it,” he said.

After news of Prine’s death was made public, celebrities ranging from Stephen Colbert to Bette Midler shared their sorrow on social media.

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. This sucks. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 8, 2020

As if we didn't have enough devastating news

The great John Prine has died & I am heartbroken.

I always saw him as a sort of Mark Twain figure

A humorist but mainly a humanist. He could make you laugh one moment and rip your heart open in the next.

He always very nice to me RS pic.twitter.com/qUqrkRYjZs — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. The real deal. Great American singer/songwriter that found the heart and humor in even the darkest of human stories through song. Genius. Very heavy loss. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 8, 2020

My love is with the Prine family. We all mourn now. This is devastating. Absolutely devastating. A loss we can’t comprehend. — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) April 8, 2020

We love you John. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

John Prine. 💔 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 8, 2020

Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, "He was in heaven before he died." https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

"When I get to heaven

I'm gonna take that wristwatch off my arm.

What're you gonna do with time

After you've bought the farm?" from "When I Get To Heaven" by John Prine#RIPJohnPrine 😪💔🙏 https://t.co/rzjYbTxjAR — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) April 8, 2020

Reliving the incredible afternoon when John Prine played for Gordon Lightfoot in my living room. Airing now on The Strombo Show on CBC Music https://t.co/6qFG8FiaDt All of my love and strength to John, Fiona and the entire Prine family. pic.twitter.com/LlwSjsvBCE — Dr. George StroumPHÒulopoulos 🌱 (@strombo) April 6, 2020

My how my heart hurts. We lost one if the greatest #JohnPrine. Your music was part of me falling in love with husband @MichaelGladis . Your wit, humor and heartbreakingly beautiful melodies will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/y9upaoplvI — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) April 8, 2020

John Prine – Hello In There https://t.co/qq5akvaa73 via @YouTube Here’s an example of the sweet soul that left us bc of this terrible virus

But also a taste of the beauty he leaves behind — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine 💔 pic.twitter.com/vbAryYDTeW — Ryan Bingham (@RyanBingham) April 8, 2020