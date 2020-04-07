‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Delivers A Happy Ending And Fans Are In Awe

SPOILER ALERT: Anyone who has yet to watch the series finale of “Schitt’s Creek” is duly warned that plot points from the final episode will be revealed by reading further.
“Schitt’s Creek” is officially done, delivering a hilariously heartfelt series finale that gave fans (and one of the show’s characters) a happy ending.
The episode presented a conundrum for David (Daniel Levy) when his wedding day to Patrick (Noah Reid) was marred by heavy rain, leaving their planned outdoor venue completely waterlogged.
Thankfully, Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) enlisted the townsfolk to pull together to save the day. With the officiant cancelled, Moira (Catherine O’Hara) stepped in to perform the nuptials — reminding everyone that she’s a clergyperson (of sorts) who performed one of Pat Sajack’s weddings.
RELATED: Dan Levy’s Emotional Reaction To The End Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, Talks ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Charity
Flowers, music and a venue were all put together at the 11th hour, while Patrick sent David to have a massage to help the stressed-out groom relax ahead of the ceremony.
Patrick left a generous tip to ensure David would emerge from his massage ultra-relaxed, a ploy that backfired when the masseur misunderstood the directions and provided him with a “happy ending.”
After the reception, Johnny and Moira hopped in their car and drove off, headed for the West Coast, leaving their children behind at the Rosebod Hotel.
RELATED: The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Are Hopeful They Stuck The Landing: ‘I Think We Did It’
Ahead of the finale, series co-creator/star Daniel Levy took to Twitter to reveal that the cast raised $165,000 for Canadian food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several members of the cast shared their responses to the finale.
Fans also took to Twitter to share their reactions, including former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul.