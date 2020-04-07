‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale Delivers A Happy Ending And Fans Are In Awe

SPOILER ALERT: Anyone who has yet to watch the series finale of “Schitt’s Creek” is duly warned that plot points from the final episode will be revealed by reading further.

“Schitt’s Creek” is officially done, delivering a hilariously heartfelt series finale that gave fans (and one of the show’s characters) a happy ending.

The episode presented a conundrum for David (Daniel Levy) when his wedding day to Patrick (Noah Reid) was marred by heavy rain, leaving their planned outdoor venue completely waterlogged.

Thankfully, Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) enlisted the townsfolk to pull together to save the day. With the officiant cancelled, Moira (Catherine O’Hara) stepped in to perform the nuptials — reminding everyone that she’s a clergyperson (of sorts) who performed one of Pat Sajack’s weddings.

Flowers, music and a venue were all put together at the 11th hour, while Patrick sent David to have a massage to help the stressed-out groom relax ahead of the ceremony.

Patrick left a generous tip to ensure David would emerge from his massage ultra-relaxed, a ploy that backfired when the masseur misunderstood the directions and provided him with a “happy ending.”

After the reception, Johnny and Moira hopped in their car and drove off, headed for the West Coast, leaving their children behind at the Rosebod Hotel.

Ahead of the finale, series co-creator/star Daniel Levy took to Twitter to reveal that the cast raised $165,000 for Canadian food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

You all did this and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate. #SchittsFinale https://t.co/7NWXKLrmPa — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 7, 2020

Several members of the cast shared their responses to the finale.

I still have it. Goodbye #schittscreek best wishes, warmest regards 💗 love always, Stevie Budd #schittscreekfinale https://t.co/kZkuhjUUCz — Emily Hampshire (@emilyhampshire) April 8, 2020

A stirring SERIES-ENDING thank you to our BRILLIANT cast & crew, @CBC , @PopTV ,@ITV and @netflix. But our biggest, STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART thank you goes to our beloved FANS! Couldn't have done it without you!❤️Finale 8pm. Finale Special 8:30. @SchittsCreek @SchittsCreekPop — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) April 7, 2020

Fans also took to Twitter to share their reactions, including former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul.

Tonight is the finale of @SchittsCreek‼️ I am so blessed to be a part of 'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards' — a 1-hour documentary following the episode. This project has brought me so much joy and laughter and I feel SO deeply connected to this entire cast! ♥️ All my love, XoP pic.twitter.com/2Z2VgzGtRF — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) April 7, 2020

Cried through the whole episode AND the documentary. What a perfect send off for a truly perfect show #SchittsFinale pic.twitter.com/1z8xBC5hhB — becca canote (@beccacanote) April 8, 2020

Oh my god, I am going to miss this show. #SchittsFinale pic.twitter.com/yPizoozaJf — Jake John (@jacobjaboyle) April 8, 2020

THIS TOOK SUCH BALLS. The character of Moira Rose is unrepeatable. Only Catherine O’Hara could pull this off, and only Dan Levy could write this family. #SchittsFinale #SchittsCreekFinale pic.twitter.com/75kcGXTQ10 — Susana Leyva 🎧 (@SusanaLeyva) April 8, 2020