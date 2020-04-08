Joe Exotic’s 2014 Wedding To John Finlay And Travis Maldonado Is Available To Stream Online

The Joe Exotic content just keeps on coming.

The “Tiger King” star’s 2014 tri-groom wedding to John Finlay and Travis Maldonado is available to stream via JoeExoticTV.

In the clip, all three men dress in matching pink shirts, black pants, and belts, as they say their “I dos”, with the footage being set to Exotic’s own music.

Despite the romantic ceremony, the marriage didn’t last long as Finlay walked out on the zoo and the relationship a few years later, recently saying he hadn’t spoken to Exotic since 2018.

Maldonado committed suicide in late 2017.

Exotic, who is now married to Dillon Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

The wedding clip comes as Jeff Lowe, another one of the stars of the hit Netflix show, revealed there’s one more “Tiger King” episode coming to the streaming service next week.