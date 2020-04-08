Stephen Colbert And Conan O’Brien Virtually Visit Each Other’s Shows In Late-Night Crossover

It was a late-night crossover for the ages.

On Tuesday, Global’s “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and Conan O’Brien both appeared on each other’s shows. Virtually, of course.

First, O’Brien welcomed Colbert onto his TBS show “Conan” for an interview, introducing him as “one of my 11 favourite late-night hosts,” but right off the bat, there were some questions about who was actually hosting whom.

After sorting out who was the guest and who was the host, the two talked about how they were each handling isolation.

“I miss the joy and laughter I bring to others,” O’Brien told Colbert.

Things aren’t all bad, though, he continued, talking about the extra time he now gets to spend with his family.

“We watch classic movies every night. Comedies I loved watching growing up, I am watching those with my kids again,” he said.

The segment continued on Global’s “The Late Show”, with Colbert welcoming O’Brien onto his virtual turf.

Asked how his relationship has been holding up through isolation, Colbert said, “Never been happier.” After calling his wife over and her failing to appear he added, “She’s too happy to come in.”

Later in the interview, O’Brien and Colbert talked about their surprising family ties to the College of the Holy Cross.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.