Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard And Brian Kelley Detail Upcoming Album

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are staying busy in self-isolation.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the country duo reveal how they’re spending their time at home in Tennessee, and share what fans can expect from their upcoming album.

“We’re staying positive,” says Kelley. “Trying to stay busy. Tyler and I did a Zoom songwriting session today, so that was pretty cool. We did one last week so, you know, trying to have some normalcy and continue to do what we do.”

Adds Hubbard: “For us as creatives and as artists, even just playing guitar and writing music and being able to pour your heart out that way really is therapeutic, ya know? And fortunately, the virus can’t take that away from us.”

While everyone is staying home to practise social distancing, FGL are using the opportunity to share new music, with their latest single “I Love My Country”.

“We’re so thankful to have that song out now,” admits Kelley. “We wanted to put something out that allowed our fans and anybody to just kinda get outta the moment of what in the world is going on at the moment, and things are confusing and times are weird, but here’s a song to make you dance and get outside your head.”

Penned by Corey Crowder, the upbeat jam marks the first release from their fifth studio album, which is due out this year.

The duo reveal they found themselves returning to their original sound on the new project and admit this is the most fun they’ve had making an album.

“If we had to describe it, I think we would probably use the word nostalgic,” reveals Hubbard. “I think we’ve been really attracted and drawn to songs, whether we’re writing songs or listening to outside songs, that take us back to the beginning of FGL.”

When he’s not working on new music, Hubbard is preparing for the arrival of his third child: a baby boy.

“We’re excited, and looking forward to it,” gushes the singer, adding his wife Hayley has been a trooper for the last three years.

The couple are already parents to Luca Reed, seven months, and Olivia Rose, 2.

Watch the full interview with FGL below.