Dean McDermott Defends Tori Spelling After Backlash Over $95 Virtual Meet-And-Greet

Dean McDermott is standing by his wife in the face of public backlash.

This week, Tori Spelling caught the ire of many online after announcing a virtual meet-and-greet for 20 fans this Thursday.

The backlash focused on the price of $95 a person Spelling was charging participants in the video chat.

“People are doing free concerts and you are charging? How about you do a lottery and do random pics for the winners!!! Please!” one follower commented, according to Page Six.

Another wrote, “Of course it’s $95 because during a Pandemic we all have that to spare what a bummer…”

Seeing the response, McDermott posted a video on Instagram defending Spelling, and telling people, “Stop dragging my wife!!!!”

McDermott explained that Spelling was approached by a company with the idea for a virtual meet-and-greet to bring “levity and fun and humour and love” to people stuck at home.

“What is wrong with providing for your family at this time?” he said. “All of the studios, everything is shut down. She has no way to work.”

Pointing out other celebrities and influencers have found ways to make money during the coronavirus crisis, he sarcastically said, “But no, let’s drag Tori Spelling. Let’s give her a hard time.

“Stop the dragging and get off my wife’s back. Because we are all in this together… stop the dragging now.”

Fans offered plenty of support in the comments on McDermott’s post.

“Good for you Dean! People are so cruel! It’s her job!!” one person wrote.

Another said, “Well, I’m going to demand a refund from Netflix and Hulu AND Disney Plus!! How dare they charge us all to be entertained during this quarantine!”

