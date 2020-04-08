Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Swipe At Critics, Says Her Father’s ‘Brutal’ Throat Cancer Treatment Prompted Her Journey To Wellness

Gwyneth Paltrow discusses her devotion to the wellness industry in a candid new interview with Town & Country.

Paltrow, who is the CEO and founder of the hugely successful company Goop, speaks about what prompted her research in food and nutrition, insisting it was the treatment of her father’s throat cancer in 1999.

“His treatment was so brutal, I was thinking, almost out of desperation, that we had to be able to do something else to help him. That’s when I started to research food and nutrition.”

Paltrow adds of her mission with wellness: “I really believe that being alive is just a process of—if you’re not wasting your f**king life — figuring out how you can impact the world positively. You can choose to engage in your life and participate in it, or you can back out and criticize everybody else in your arena.”

Credit: Amanda Demme

She says of the double standards of being an actress and business mogul: “I don’t want to unnecessarily move myself from one box to another one.

“In this society we like our women in one digestible way that we understand but if you try to be something else, we don’t like it. People couldn’t for a long time believe that I was running a company until they heard me say, ‘I’m giving up acting. I’ll never be on screen again.’”

Paltrow isn’t one to let negative comments get her down.

“The people who are triggered by me—‘I don’t like her because she is pretty and she has money’—it’s because they haven’t given themselves permission to be exactly who they are,” she says.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me because it’s not about me,” she adds of criticism. “It’s about what I represent, and that’s about you.”

Credit: Amanda Demme

Paltrow shares of her devotion to the wellness industry: “You can keep resisting it but I’m on the right side of this. I’m watching the market. I’m watching what’s happening.

“I think what this wellness movement is really about is listening to yourself, tuning into what interests you, and trying things. Find what makes you feel better and go from there.”