Liam Payne, Alesso Release ‘Midnight’ Music Video From Self-Isolation

Liam Payne and Alesso are keeping busy in quarantine.

Alesso, 28, and Payne, 26, released their collaboration “Midnight” Wednesday at, well, midnight. The collaboration comes with a fully fleshed-out music video — impressive considering the footage was shot while both artists were in self-isolation.

“One of my favourite songs I’ve ever made is out! ‘Midnight’ has been helping me get through these weird times,” Alesso tweeted. “Liam Payne and I hope it does the same for you!”

“Amazing to see all of you supporting mine and Alesso’s new song ‘Midnight’ and getting it to trend worldwide!” the One Direction alum added. “You are the best.”

Alesso mixed and produced “Midnight” in Los Angeles; Payne shot the music video on his rooftop in London, England.