Jimmy Kimmel Catches Up With ‘Modern Family’ Kids Ahead Of Series Finale

Jimmy Kimmel and the cast of “Modern Family” are bracing for the show’s series finale.

The final “Modern Family” episode airs on Wednesday. In anticipation of the milestone moment, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” caught up with four of the show’s young stars: Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, and Sarah Hyland.

Kimmel sent the cast on a scavenger hunt. At one point, he urged Winter, Gould, Rodriguez, and Hyland to hunt down the largest bottle of alcohol in their respective homes.

“That’s right, America,” Kimmel proclaimed. “The kids from ‘Modern Family’ are now all of legal drinking age. Now do you feel old?”

Kimmel asked the cast who was crying during the filming of the episode.

“I was, like, kind of keeping it together for the last shot and then right when I heard everyone was starting to talk,” Rodriguez said, “where that was the last take. Then all of a sudden Ed [O’Neill] put his arm around me and I went from zero to 100 real quick.”

“It was just waterworks for the rest of the day,” he added.

The young cast members also revealed they have yet to watch the “Modern Family” series finale. They fully expect to sob along with all the other “Modern Family” fans in self-isolation.

Speaking of “Modern Family” on late-night, Jesse Tyler Ferguson rattled off endless “Modern Family” spinoff ideas in a “Late Late Show” video on Tuesday.