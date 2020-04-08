Luke Bryan Pushes Back Album Release And Upcoming Tour

Luke Bryan has been forced to postpone both his upcoming album release and tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The country star was set to release his seventh studio album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here on April 24 but has pushed the release date to August 7.

Bryan’s upcoming tour was set to kick off at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on May 28 but will now start on July 10 in Alabama and wrap up October 30 in Louisiana.

Twitter/@LukeBryanOnline

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Bryan added: “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

While fans will have to wait until August to hear the project in its entirety, Bryan has already released “What She Wants Tonight”, “One Margarita”, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, and his foot-stomping hit “Knockin’ Boots”.