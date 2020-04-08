Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh & More TV Doctors Send Thanks To Real Healthcare Heroes

TV’s doctors are sending their thanks to the real doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, former “House” star Olivia Wilde shared a video on Instagram featuring a whole host of actors who have played doctors on TV, thanking healthcare workers for their efforts.

“The closest thing I’ve ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume, and while it is close, it’s not quite the same. But I just want to say thank you to the real healthcare heroes out there, and there are some other people who want to say thank you as well,” Wilde said.

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey said, “I want to thank all the doctors and the nurses. The real ones, not the ones that are on television.”

Others in the video include Neil Patrick Harris, Kal Penn, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Edie Falco, Julianna Margulies, and Jennifer Garner.

Sandra Oh sent love to her brother-in-law, who is an ER doctor in Canada.

“I wish you all health and safety,” she said. “And a quick shout-out to my brother-in-law Scott, who is an ER doc up in Vancouver. I love you, man.”

