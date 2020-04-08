Lady Gaga Admits She Can’t Wait To Get Married And Have Kids: ‘I Look Forward To Being A Mom’

Lady Gaga discusses marriage, kids, and more in a tell-all new interview with InStyle.

Gaga, who is thought to be dating tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, says when asked what she wants out of life: “Marriage.”

“More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a non-profit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness]. I want to do way more philanthropy.

“I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

Gaga adds of her hope to one day start a family: “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom.

“Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”

Gaga also talks about her mental health struggles, admitting sometimes her glittery façade is often just that.

She shares, “I’ve been depressed and been at the grocery store and seen photos of myself and gone, ‘Well, I look like everything is good.’ But I was secretly freaking out, and the world had no idea. Or some people in the world. I hate using that phrase ‘the world.’ It’s so egocentric to assume the whole world thinks about or knows about me. It doesn’t.”

The interview then sees Gaga talk politics.

She says of the upcoming U.S. presidential election: “I’m not going to hang my hat for humanity on one individual. It’s also on us to run this country.

“Putting so much importance on the government as the overarching, all-knowing force that runs our lives — I just don’t believe that to be true. I believe that we have the power to decide what the culture of this country looks like.

“We have the power to decide how we deal with one another socially. And we don’t need to place too much power in anyone’s hands. That said, I’m watching what happens. I think we all know who I will not be voting for.”

