Drake Gives Sneak Peek At Toronto Mansion On ‘Architectural Digest’ Cover

Drake is giving fans a deeper look into his stunning, one-of-a-kind Toronto mansion as the Canadian rapper, 33, graces the May 2020 cover issue of Architectural Digest.

Drake offered a first glimpse at the mansion in his “Toosie Slide” music video. On Wednesday, Drizzy shared the magazine cover and a select number of photos highlighting his bonkers mansion.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” Drake told the publication. “I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper highlighted his 3,200-square-foot bedroom: “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day.”

“The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts,” he added. “And the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

Drizzy’s new home includes an official NBA-sized basketball court, as well as a Bösendorfer concert grand piano.