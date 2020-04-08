Kylie Jenner Holds Firm As Forbes’ Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire

Kylie Jenner is still the youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

Jenner divided the internet and made headlines galore after being announced as the publication’s youngest self-made billionaire last year. Chances are, those contentious conversations will continue as she tops the list for a second consecutive year.

Jenner, 22, cracked the list with a $1-billion net worth over the last 12 months. Detractors will argue Jenner’s “self-made” stature is phony considering the remarkable influence she has as a star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and being part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder will argue, however, she was cut off at age 15 and received no financial support in launching Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics contributes massively to Jenner’s $1-billion mark. Other contributing factors are her roles on “KUWTK”, sponsorships, and other media appearances.

Nine other money makers under the age of 30 crossed the $1-billion thresholds. Seven inherited their wealth and the other two are John Collison of Stripe and Evan Spiegel of Snapchat.