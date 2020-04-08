Natalie Maines Covers ‘Angel From Montgomery’ In Honour Of John Prine

Natalie Maines is honouring the late John Prine with a stunning cover of one of his well-known tracks.

The country music legend, 73, died Tuesday following complications of the coronavirus. Prine had been in hospital in intensive care for a week.

After hearing the news of Prine’s passing, the Dixie Chicks frontwoman sang the tune with the help of her sons Jackson and Beckett.

While Maines sang Prine’s powerful lyrics, Jack and Beckett sat on either side of her playing the guitar.

Prine penned the track in 1971, but it wasn’t until Bonnie Raitt covered “Angel From Montgomery”, for her 1974 album Streetlights, that it became a classic.

Meanwhile, Maines and her Dixie Chicks bandmates, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Erwin Robison, are gearing up to release their first album since 2006’s Taking The Long Way. The new record, Gaslighter, drops later this year.