Ellen DeGeneres Faces Furious Backlash For Comparing Quarantine To Jail

Ellen DeGeneres was slammed online after opening the new “At Home” edition of her show with some controversial comments Monday.
DeGeneres told the camera, “One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is.”
RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Chats To Jimmy Kimmel About Cooking At Home With Portia De Rossi: ‘She’s Good At Slicing Her Fingers’
“It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay. The jokes that I have.
“I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think that a lot of people out there need words of encouragement, and that’s what I want to do. I want to spread light where there’s shade.”
RELATED: Sofia Vergara, Ellen DeGeneres And More Tweet Thanks To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 On #WorldHealthDay
Many social media users then took a swipe at the talk-show host for comparing her huge mansion to being stuck in a cell.
See some of the reaction below.
ET Canada has contacted DeGeneres’ rep for comment.