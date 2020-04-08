Ellen DeGeneres Faces Furious Backlash For Comparing Quarantine To Jail

Ellen DeGeneres was slammed online after opening the new “At Home” edition of her show with some controversial comments Monday.

DeGeneres told the camera, “One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is.”

“It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay. The jokes that I have.

“I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think that a lot of people out there need words of encouragement, and that’s what I want to do. I want to spread light where there’s shade.”

Many social media users then took a swipe at the talk-show host for comparing her huge mansion to being stuck in a cell.

See some of the reaction below.

@TheEllenShow you really had the nerve to say you feel like you’re in jail?There are people STUCK in jail where it’s FILLED WITH CORONA so take you privileged dumbass RUDE ass some where else, there are people who are stuck at home JOBLESS not even able to put food on the table. — nik 𓆉 (@nikkioneal23) April 8, 2020

#EllenDeGeneres is cancelled. No, being quarantined is not like being in jail. People in jail committed crimes. They don’t have water, decent food, the ability to have feminine products. They are serving time. Staying at home is safe. You are not stuck inside — CLO (@CLO93_30) April 8, 2020

This is what it’s like to be in jail sis @TheEllenShow not ur lil mansion w Portia 🙄 — VVS (@valeriecoats) April 8, 2020

If your million dollar mansion is jail, then LOCK ME UP! #EllenDeGeneres — Elizabeth Nemmers (@Liz_Nemmers) April 8, 2020

This appalling ignorance being shown by some rich celebs is not shocking.

but @TheEllenShow, you're better than this. Use this time to educate not to make jokes about being "in jail" in your mansion. Do better. https://t.co/BlMILobBnV — Emma Jane Beckert (@emmajanebeckert) April 8, 2020

How I wish everyone could experience the jail like quarantine that @TheEllenShow complain about. Never ending supy of foods, lots of space in the gigantic house to do whatever, & never worried about getting fired or have salary cut which will affecting majorly to day to day life. — 𖤐s⸸𖤐ro⸸h ⎊ (@ratchetcoutoure) April 8, 2020

Your tiresome and offensive “jokes” about being in jail with gays need to stop- incarceration isn’t funny #EllenIsOverParty — imperfecthuman (@mamazon) April 8, 2020

ET Canada has contacted DeGeneres’ rep for comment.