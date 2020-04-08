Tom Brady Says He Skipped Football Duties Because Gisele Bundchen ‘Wasn’t Satisfied With Our Marriage’

Tom Brady just got real candid about his relationship troubles with wife Gisele Bundchen.

On Tuesday morning, the former New England Patriots quarterback appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, revealing Bundchen “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage” near the end of his career with the team.

Brady explained that he skipped Organized Team Activities in 2018 and 2019 in order to resolve some of the marriage problems.

“She didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Brady admitted. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all the sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’

“And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams, too.'”

Once things reached a tipping point, Bundchen wrote a letter explaining what she saw as the problems in their marriage; the couple would discuss matters in therapy.

“I keep it in a drawer,” Brady said of the letter. “I read it and it was a heartfelt letter that said this is where we are in our marriage.”

Thankfully, issues between the couple have since cleared up, with Brady and Bundchen celebrating their 11th anniversary in February.