Sophie Turner Hopes Quibi’s ‘Survive’ Will Help People ‘Feel Less Alone’

Sophie Turner looks to normalize mental illness with her new Quibi show “Survive”.

“Survive” debuted with the launch of Quibi earlier this week. Turner, 24, told PopSugar what drew her to the script its portrayal of mental illness.

“What drew me to the script was the way that mental illness was written so accurately in my opinion,” she shared. “It felt real to me. I also loved the notion that this girl who wanted to die so badly ends up fighting for a life that she never wanted to live in the first place.”

The show wasn’t “necessarily therapeutic for [her] illnesses specifically,” but Turner found comfort in knowing “the more accurately we depict mental illness in film and TV, the more people it will help.”

The “Game of Thrones” alum hopes “Survive” helps “people feel less alone, but not only that, I hope that the story of this girl finding something to live for helps others find the ability to do that, too.”

Quibi is a short-form streaming platform focused on delivering 10-minute episodes called “quick bites”.