Dustin Lynch Heats Things Up In Brand New ‘Momma’s House’ Music Video

Dustin Lynch brings the heat in the brand new music video for his latest single “Momma’s House”.

Shot in Lafayette, Tenn., the video sees Lynch setting fire to his hometown after heartbreak.

“All the love stories that were successful in my life happened in high school in that small town kind of setting,” Lynch explains of the song. “And that’s who you married and that’s who you had a family with, so ‘Momma’s House’ really takes me back to those times.”

The fiery track, written by Dylan Schneider, Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson and Justin Wilson, is the third single off his fourth studio album Tullahoma, which was released earlier this year.

“I’ve been that guy before where I’ve just wanted to rip everything apart, but you know what I realized…is that lyrics to songs mean a whole lot more once you’ve been broken up with,” adds the singer.

The 11-track album features seven new songs alongside “Ridin’ Roads”, “Little Town Livin’”, and “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes” off his 2019 EP, as well as his 2018 No. 1 single, “Good Girl”.

“It’s a tip of the hat to my hometown. Every song on this album is something I’ve lived. That town made me who I am,” says Lynch of the album. “That’s my story, but I think we all can relate to the kid who’s discovering, the kid who’s figuring out love for the first time, all that good stuff.”

The 34-year-old country singer also reveals the new album is far more personal than anything he’s ever done.

“Every song on Tullahoma, there’s a reason it’s there,” says Lynch. “A lot of that points back to the people who raised me, and growing up with a lifestyle where I could go outside and have fun, explore and try new things in the great outdoors.”

Watch the music video for “Momma’s House” above.