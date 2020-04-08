Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional While Discussing Quarantining With Her Three Kids: ‘My Kids Won’t Hug Me’

Kelly Ripa just wants some love from her kids during these trying times.

During Wednesday’s at home episode of “Live With Kelly & Ryan”, Ripa, 49, told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, about the emotional rollercoaster she and husband Mark Consuelos are on with sons Joaquin, 17, Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18, while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, okay? I’m not talking to two of them because… just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents… I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained while holding back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”

She later added, “Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. “Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry… sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.”

As Ripa noted, all five family members are stuck together in their New York City home, while dealing and stressing about school, exams and graduation.