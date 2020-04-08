Naomi Watts’ Hilarious Quarantine Breakdown Video Goes Viral

By Corey Atad.

Naomi Watts. Photo: CP Images
Naomi Watts is having a hard time in quarantine.

On Tuesday, the “King Kong” star shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which she revealed a number of home appliances had all broken down on the same day.

In the video, Watts lets out a huge scream, with the audio dubbed over by the sounds of a lion and Godzilla roaring.

When a follower commented that she is close to having the same reaction at home, Watts responded, “That’s what moments like these feel like!!”

Since the coronavirus crisis began, Watts has been sharing video updates, including cooking videos and more.

