Naomi Watts’ Hilarious Quarantine Breakdown Video Goes Viral

Naomi Watts is having a hard time in quarantine.
On Tuesday, the “King Kong” star shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which she revealed a number of home appliances had all broken down on the same day.
In the video, Watts lets out a huge scream, with the audio dubbed over by the sounds of a lion and Godzilla roaring.
When a follower commented that she is close to having the same reaction at home, Watts responded, “That’s what moments like these feel like!!”
Hope everyone is staying safe out there and managing through the #quarantine ok. I’m not really a great cook but since we’ve battened down the hatches, I’m doing my best, as well as trying to laugh a little …🙏 My neighbor @ursulabrooksdesign saved the day #oldschool. And don’t worry, we washed hands plenty and thankfully onions have a lot of layers… 🧅 sending love to you and yours. ❤️ 🇮🇹
Since the coronavirus crisis began, Watts has been sharing video updates, including cooking videos and more.