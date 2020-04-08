‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Lose It As Show Appears To Predict Pandemic Situation A Month Before Coronavirus Crisis

“Jeopardy!” viewers sparked an online frenzy Tuesday after the show seemingly predicted the future.

Tuesday’s episode was reportedly shot on Feb. 3 and 4 and saw Yale sophomore Nathaniel Miller select the “Health & Medicine” category, TMZ stated.

Alex Trebek then read out the clue, “From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time.”

Miller replied, “What is a pandemic?”

The contestant ended up earning $24,001 and will appear on Wednesday’s semifinals.

The pandemic question got quite the reaction on social media.

See some of the response below.

JEOPARDY IS RECORDED BEFORE HAND AND LOOK AT THIS QUESTION JEOPARDY WARNED US SORRY MY HANDS SHAKE REALLY BAD #CoronavirusPandemic #pandemic #COVID19 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ClCWm2LG8j — stefania (@tarrypackles) April 8, 2020

#Jeopardy knows too much. They were ready for this pandemic two months before the US even was. — Kristina (@KpChillinOut) April 8, 2020

"What is a pandemic?"

Oh #jeopardy. Too soon. 😬 — Chris Chaney (@UCNote) April 7, 2020

Okay, "pandemic" was an answer on #Jeopardy tonight & if that wasn't some creepy foreshadowing …… — Traci ☠ (@trixietraci) April 7, 2020

lol at me yelling WHAT IS PANDEMIC to the tv during @Jeopardy cause we’re all living it right now #jeopardy — April Dominica🧜🏽‍♀️🇵🇷 (@AprilDominica) April 7, 2020

Aren’t episodes of Jeopardy taped months in advance? I don’t remember the clue tonight, but the the answer was “What is Pandemic?”!! #Jeopardy @Jeopardy — GregTheC (@GregTheC) April 8, 2020