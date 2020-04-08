‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Lose It As Show Appears To Predict Pandemic Situation A Month Before Coronavirus Crisis

“Jeopardy!” viewers sparked an online frenzy Tuesday after the show seemingly predicted the future.
Tuesday’s episode was reportedly shot on Feb. 3 and 4 and saw Yale sophomore Nathaniel Miller select the “Health & Medicine” category, TMZ stated.
Alex Trebek then read out the clue, “From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time.”
Miller replied, “What is a pandemic?”
The contestant ended up earning $24,001 and will appear on Wednesday’s semifinals.
The pandemic question got quite the reaction on social media.
