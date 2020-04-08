Oprah Talks To Nurses On The Frontlines Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey is doing her part to spotlight the coronavirus fight’s true heroes.

On the latest episodes of “Oprah Talks COVID-19” on Apple TV+, the host speaks with three nurses on the frontlines in the New York area, and elsewhere in the U.S.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Finally Reunites With Stedman Graham After 14 Days Of Separate Isolation

There are many emerging heroes fighting COVID-19: Doctors, nurses, delivery people, mail carriers, grocery story workers, and many, many more. I wanted to talk to three nurses at the epicenter of this pandemic in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Mmeb0DNIgo — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 8, 2020

In one episode, Emily Fawcett, Xenia Greene and Idara Inokon share their experiences working to battle COVID-19 in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Explores America’s Food Fund On ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

In the next episode, Oprah talks to Amy Finnegan from Detroit and Donella James from New Orleans about how people are being affected by the coronavirus in those cities.