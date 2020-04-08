Oprah Talks To Nurses On The Frontlines Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey is doing her part to spotlight the coronavirus fight’s true heroes.

On the latest episodes of “Oprah Talks COVID-19” on Apple TV+, the host speaks with three nurses on the frontlines in the New York area, and elsewhere in the U.S.

In one episode, Emily Fawcett, Xenia Greene and Idara Inokon share their experiences working to battle COVID-19 in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

In the next episode, Oprah talks to Amy Finnegan from Detroit and Donella James from New Orleans about how people are being affected by the coronavirus in those cities.

