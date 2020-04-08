‘Full House’ Cast Shares Sweet Quarantine-Style ‘Everywhere You Look’ Parody

The “Full House” cast has some wholesome entertainment for fans stuck inside during the coronavirus social distancing period.

Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber all reunited, virtually of course, for a quarantine-style parody of the beloved sitcom’s opening credits, dubbed “Full Quarantine”.

To the iconic tune “Everywhere You Look” by Jesse Frederick served as the backdrop as the entire cast revives their “Full House” characters one more time.

In the clip, Saget is seen rubbing hand sanitizer on a mop, Sweetin takes a nap and Cameron-Bure unclogs a toilet. Creator Jeff Franklin even makes an appearance.

“Full House” ran for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995 before Netflix bought the rights for a five-season reboot from 2016-2019.