Beanie Feldstein Goes Punk Rock In ‘How To Build A Girl’ Trailer

Coming-of-age is a tricky thing to do.

On Wednesday, the first trailer for Beanie Feldstein’s new film “How to Build a Girl” dropped.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019, tells the story of Johanna, a geeky girl who transforms herself into a wild rock critic, reinventing herself as the punk rock “Dolly Wilde.”

If you're not already in love with @BeanieFeldstein, you will be after HOW TO BUILD A GIRL, based on the novel by @caitlinmoran & also starring @solemani @jameelajamil @bigboyler @sharonhorgan @sueperkins. Check out our new trailer — On Demand May 8! pic.twitter.com/cYtUNXvGep — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) April 8, 2020

Johanna soon gains success, but quickly lets it get to her head, alienating the people around her.

Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Caitlin Moran and directed by Coky Giedroyc, the film also stars Alfie Allen and Emma Thompson.

Speaking to ET Canada at TIFF, Feldstein said of the film, “I’ve never been more challenged, in the best way.”

Talking about her own dabbling in writing, Feldstein said, “I’ve been writing some personal essays that I really enjoy writing. That’s been a beautiful part of my post-college life.”

Feldstein also said the film had her thinking about her 16-year-old self and the way the movie would have inspired for her.

“I think anyone really needs that validation, though, not just young women,” she said.

“How to Build a Girl” is set to hit VOD on May 8.