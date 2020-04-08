Police Issue Apology After Using ‘The Purge’ Siren To Signal Curfew In A City In Louisiana

Police in Crowley, La., issued an apology after they accidentally used the siren from horror film “The Purge”.

The city introduced a 9 p.m. curfew for residents last week in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, and they opted to use the familiar siren to begin the lockdown, not realizing it was from the flick.

Jimmy Broussard, the city’s police chief, told KATC he wasn’t aware the siren was from the movie and won’t be using it in future.

Acadia Parish sheriff K.P. Gibson added in a statement last week, “Last night a ‘Purge Siren’ was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew.”

“We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the ‘Purge Siren’ and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose.”

A synopsis for “The First Purge” reads, “America’s third political party, the New Founding Fathers of America, comes to power and conducts an experiment: no laws for 12 hours on Staten Island. No one has to stay on the island, but $5,000 is given to anyone who does.”